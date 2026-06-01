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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Law Enforcement Carries Flame Of Hope Through Central Coast For 2026 Special Olympics

Law Enforcement Carries Flame Of Hope Through Santa Maria For 2026 Special Olympics
Jarrod Zinn
Law Enforcement Carries Flame Of Hope Through Santa Maria For 2026 Special Olympics
By
Updated
today at 1:34 pm
Published 12:39 pm

SANTA MARIA / SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Southern California is launching in the Central Coast region today and tomorrow.

Law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes are carrying the Flame of Hope through Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo today.

They’ll be in Santa Barbara and Ventura tomorrow, June 2nd.

The run, which starts in San Diego, will culminate June 5th at Cal State Long Beach to launch the 2026 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run engages more than 300 law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes across seven Southern California counties. 

This annual event is a primary fundraising and public awareness initiative for Special Olympics Southern California. 

The 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run program raised nearly $1.3 million through various special events.

Law enforcement officers from agencies across the state volunteer their time to support local athletes. 

They collect donations from civic groups, local businesses and community members.

Every dollar raised directly supports Special Olympics Southern California athletes by covering transportation, uniforms, equipment and venue costs, allowing athletes to train and compete at no cost.

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Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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