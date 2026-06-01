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Local Forecast

Warm start to June, cool by the weekend

KEYT
By
today at 4:16 am
Published 4:26 am

We begin Monday with some portions of marine layer. Slow clearing and a mostly sunny afternoon is ahead. Onshore flow will cool us down from the weekend but we remain slightly warmer than average. Maximum temperatures hold into the 70s and 80s for many areas. Winds pick up by the evening.

Mostly cloudy skies arrive for all areas Tuesday. Dense marine clouds cool temperatures further and will be slow to clear for many beaches. Highs rise into the 70s for most, many areas close to average. Slow clearing clouds and breezy winds arrive by the evening. Marine waters are calm and it'll be a pleasant beach afternoon for ma ny.

Rinse and repeat weather Wednesday other than slightly changing clouds. A bigger weather pattern shift arrives Thursday into the weekend. A cooling trend appears and temperatures fall back to 60s for most. Overcast skies are in the forecast as well.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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