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Local Animal Rescue Partnership Offers Free Microchips Ahead of July 4th

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
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today at 11:24 am
Published 11:47 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County Animal Services is partnering with C.A.R.E.4Paws to provide free pet microchips throughout June in preparation for the July 4 holiday period.

The annual collaboration is sponsored by County Animal Services and aims to help pet owners get ahead of the busy summer season, when fireworks and celebrations increase the risk of pets becoming lost.

Free microchips will be available during C.A.R.E.4Paws community clinics, as well as at all three Santa Barbara County animal shelters.

Officials emphasize the early outreach gives residents more time to protect their pets and improves the chances of lost animals being safely returned home.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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