Trio arrested in connection with April armed robbery at Oxnard Boulevard convenience store

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – An 18-year-old Ventura man and two 17-year-old Oxnard residents were arrested last week in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Oxnard Boulevard back in April of this year.

On April 24, around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the AMPM convenience store at 1132 S. Oxnard Boulevard for a reported armed robbery stated a press release Monday from the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators learned that three males had entered the store, picked up some items, and attempted to leave without paying detailed the local police department.

A store employee confronted the trio before the suspects went behind the counter and demanded money shared the Oxnard Police Department.

One of the suspects had a handgun and used it to threaten the employee and all three left the store with merchandise and an undisclosed amount of money noted the Oxnard Police Department.

No one was injured during the armed robbery added the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and were able to identify the suspects at an 18-year-old Ventura man and two 17-year-olds from Oxnard before obtaining search warrants for the homes of all three suspects explained the Oxnard Police Department.

On May 27, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2100 block of Isabella Street in Oxnard and one of the 17-year-old suspects was arrested at the scene for second-degree robbery.

Two days later, on May 29, members of the Violent Crimes Unit served search warrants at homes in the 1100 block of Johnson Drive in Ventura and in the 1300 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard and the 18-year-old was arrested at the Ventura home for second-degree robbery.

The other juvenile suspect was already in custody at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center and he was arrested at the youth detention facility on a charge of second-degree robbery noted the Oxnard Police Department.

Despite the arrests, the investigation into the April armed robbery remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Randall Gonzales at 805-288-3289 or via email at randall.gonzales@oxnardpd.org.

You can also share information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website here.