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Maybe It Was The Roses Music Festival wraps up in Ventura

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 9:49 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) "Maybe It Was The Roses" Music Festival featured more than a dozen bands including band from up and down the coast.

No Simple Highway from Santa Barbara took the stage on Sunday afternoon outside the Crowne Plaza in Ventura.

The festival is a tribute to the music of the Grateful Dead and the late Bob Weir.

The festival also brought generations of fans together.

"It is an amazing festival amazing music, i had the chance to play with my band on Friday and now i get to see my dad play coming up next," said Sky Ulep of Jaz Plays Dead.

Fans watched artist Rod Tyron create a 3D work of art on the pavement near the entrance.

A Shakedown Street offered fans all kinds of Grateful Dead inspired art and items to buy.

The music wrapped up after dark in the Top of the Harbor Ballroom.

For more information visit https://goldenroadfestival.com

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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