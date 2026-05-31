Hunter Hawkins and Kenny Loggins to host release party at Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and filmmaker Hunter Hawkins has a new single called "Here Now" and a film called "Awake Pinky's Journey."

Hunter Hawkins journey includes being mentored by Kenny Loggins.

Their rapport is undeniable!

"I only started singing in like, second grade before that I was humming a lot and like daydreaming in class," said Hawkins.

"I got fired for humming on the job, " said Loggins, "Some people seemed to complain."

"Well we have that in common," said Hawkins.

Hawkins' voice, style and stage presence caught the eye and ear of the Jonas Brothers' father and his Red Vine Records.

"They were actually my first concert isn't that funny," said Hawkins.

"We went to Nashville to record some string and met Kevin Jonas, the father of the Jonas Brothers and Kevin, Kevin was immediately blown away by what he heard," said Loggins.

Hawkins' fan base grew during the recent celebration of Brian Wilson's music at the Granada Theatre and at a recent Fess Forums showcase at the SOhO in Santa Barbara.

"Hunter always gets people turning their heads gong what?," said Loggins.

Next up; Hunter Hawkins is hosting a single release party, album film screening and acoustic set at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Friday night June 5th.

"I've wanted to do this for a long time and all the the stars felll into place to be able to make it happen," said Hawkins.

For more information visit http://thealcazar.org and follow Hawkins on social media @hunterhawkinshere