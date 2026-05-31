That’s a wrap! Gauchos battle but fall in Regional Final to host Texas

AUSTIN, Texas. (KEYT) - Some late game mistakes proved costly as UCSB lost in the Austin Regional to host Texas 6-4 as the Gauchos season comes to an end.

The Gauchos jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Rowan Kelly solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Dos Pueblos High School alum Kellan Montgomery kept the explosive Texas lineup in check allowing just 2 runs in 5 2/3 innings on the mound while striking out 5.

Each team scored two runs in the sixth inning so UCSB had a 3-2 going into the late stages of the game.

But Texas slugger Aiden Robbins blasted a 2-run home run off of reliever Van Froling to put the Longhorns up 4-3. It was Robbins' 23rd homer on the year and 4th in the regional.

Texas increased the lead to 6-3 in the top of the 8th, scoring their final run on a costly throwing error by reliever AJ Krodel. With two outs and a runner on third he threw an errant pick off throw to third that allowed Ethan Mendoza to score.

The Gauchos got a run back in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI groundout by William Vasseur.

Later in the inning UCSB had runners on the corners with just one out. But Gauchos pinch runner Max Stagg took off for second base while the ball was still in the pitcher's hand. Sam Cozart stepped off the mound and fired a strike to second easily throwing out Stagg who represented the tying run. Following the baserunning blunder, Jonathan Mendez flied out to end the inning with UCSB down 6-4.

UCSB didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth as they opened with two singles from Xavier Esquer and Cole Kosciusko and had runners on the corners with no outs.

Noah Karliner struck out and Corey Nunez popped out without advancing the runners.

After Liam Barrett was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Texas brought in lefty Luke Harrison to face UCSB's top hitter all year Rowan Kelly.

Harrison got the left-handed hitter Kelly to fly out to left to end the game.

Texas goes 3-0 and advances to the Super Regionals.

UCSB finishes 2-2 in the Austin Regional and ends the year 40-20 following their 16th NCAA Tournament in program history.