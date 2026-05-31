Stars shine at FCA All-Star Games

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The 15th Annual FCA All Star Football Classic was bigger and better than ever with the addition of the inaugural All Star Girl's Flag Football Showcase.

This year's event was made up of schools from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo high schools representing the North team.

While the South team was made up of schools featuring athletes from Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Cabrillo high schools. Unfortunately, the athlete's representing Santa Ynez were unable to make it to the game due to scheduling conflicts with events going on the weekend right after Santa Ynez's graduation. So the South team was made up of athletes from just Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools.



The North jumped out to an early six to nothing lead thanks to Santa Maria's Luna Nunez with around four minutes and fifty seconds to go in the first quarter, but the South would respond right at the end of the first quarter with quarterback Tara Terrones, from Lompoc, pitching it to Cabrillo's Leilah Carter who takes it in from two yards out to give the South the eventual seven to six lead after the extra point. From that point on it was all team South as both Lompoc's Indigo Partridge and Tara Terrones would add two more touchdowns to give the South the inaugural win, 19 to 6.

For the evening's main event, the 15th Annual All Star Classic between San Luis Obispo county and Northern Santa Barbara county, the host North team was looking for their first win since 2024. The South has won 10 of the previous 14 meetings between these two.



The first half belonged to the North. Nipomo quarterback Griffin Grosshart found San Luis Obispo's Colbin Garrison over the middle on a 26 yard pass, as Garrison made a spectacular one handed catch to haul it in for the touchdown, to give the North the early seven to nothing lead. The North would find the endzone again in the second quarter as Paso Robles' Kassim Williams took the handoff up the middle for a 21 yard touchdown run, to give the North a 14 to nothing lead at the half.



The South came out firing in the second half, with under six minutes to go in the third quarter Righetti quarterback Nicholas Matautia rolled out and finds Lompoc's Kasch Kubasiewicz on a twelve-yard touchdown pass to get the South on the board, trailing 14 to 7.

The fourth quarter started on a 4th adn 2 for the South, as Matautia handed it off to Williams, who passed it 32 yards down the field to a wide open Caden Vicker, from Righetti, in the back of the endzone. The South tied it up at 14 with 11:50 to go in the game. The North would miss a 45 yard field goal from Arroyo Grande's Dustin Reed with just about eight minutes to go in the game, but later in the 4th they would knock one through to take a 17 to 14 lead.

The North got it done on defense too, with a late game goal line stand to seal the deal and take home their fifth All Star win and first since 2024. The games MVP award went to San Luis Obispo's Colbin Garrison.



In its fifteen year run so far this event has helped raise over $2.1 million dollars to help support local high schools athletic programs.