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Local Forecast

Fantastic start to June, Monday forecast

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Published 4:01 pm

Beautiful last day of May as high pressure brought us another fantastic day. Breezy and at times, gusty northerly winds continue across our mountains and out to sea. For now we are not under any watches or advisories for wind, if that changes through the evening, we will let you know. Late season storms spinning out of the Gulf of Alaska have produced some moderate ocean swells and a High Surf Advisory remains for portions of the Central Coast. Waves could exceed 8 feet along beaches that face north or northwest through late Sunday. Patchy fog is expected for some coastal areas depending on how much northerly wind stays in play through the night. If any fog is present for Monday morning, it should burn off quickly. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 60's and 70's near the coast with very warm 80's and even maybe a 90 degree reading or two farther inland.

Looking ahead, things stay breezy with limited fog for the coastal areas through the next several days. Winds should stay below advisory thresholds with the strongest afternoon and early evening gusts remaining below passes and canyons. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, but hopefully not too hot for interior regions. It looks like the warmest days will be through about mid week with then a slight cool down expected by Thursday and Friday. Coastal areas will again see a mix of early morning fog and afternoon breezy sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the 60's and 70's which is about where we should be for this time of year.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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