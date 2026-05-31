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St. Paul AME Church Reopens Sanctuary

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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today at 9:48 pm
Published 9:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) St. Paul AME Church in Santa Barbara welcomes people back on Sunday to a special service in its restored sanctuary.

Weather-related damage led to restoration efforts at the Church on 502 Olive St.

The sanctuary reopened with a full house.

The property built in 1906 is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Reverend Elbert Sherrod welcomed guest Minister Jeffrey Clark from Price Chapel in Los Angeles to take part in the service.

For more information visit https://

Article Topic Follows: Religion

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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