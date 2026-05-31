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A miniature horse named Lt. Rowdy visits Ventura

Miniature Horse named Lt. Rowdy visits Ventura
By
May 31, 2026 11:45 pm
Published 11:39 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A miniature horse named Lt. Rowdy walked around downtown Ventura on Sunday.

Lt Rowdy serves as an honorary police horse with the volunteers of California Community Rescue Riders.

His two legged friend, Eric said Lt. Rowdy has his own YouTube channel and is known for making people smile.

While some miniature horses are ponies, not all ponies a miniature horses.

Visit YouTube-Lt.Rowdy for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Animals

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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