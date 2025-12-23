Missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard is dead and her mother is now in custody

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) – Law enforcement confirmed Tuesday morning that Melodee Buzzard, the local nine-year-old missing since earlier this year, has been confirmed dead and her mother has been taken into custody.

Melodee's paternal grandmother, Lilly Denes, shared with Your News Channel that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office informed her that her granddaughter's body had been recovered and that Ashlee has been taken into custody.

An alert school administrator raised the alarm about the missing nine-year-old on October 14 after the home schooler had not reported in as required.

"Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn’t right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation," stated Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division. "This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we’re closer to understanding what happened to Melodee."

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Melodee's mother was, "uncooperative with investigators" and detectives did not receive any verified information about the nine-year-old's whereabouts outside of the local school district when the public search began.

The mother and daughter were recorded renting a Chevy Malibu in Lompoc and traveling through Nevada and Utah in October before Ashlee Buzzard returned alone.

During the multi-day trip, both were seen wearing wigs and at some point, the license plate on the rental car was swapped with out-of-state plates.

In November, Ashlee Buzzard was arrested for false imprisonment by deputies, but the case was dismissed one day after her first court appearance.

Ashlee Buzzard in court in November.

Your News Channel will livestream a joint press conference with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announcing the latest information about the case at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23.