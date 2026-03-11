San Luis Obispo County Reports Sharp Decline in Homelessness Since 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - San Luis Obispo County is reporting a sharp decline in homelessness over the since 2022 when a multifaceted and coordinated strategic plan to address the ongoing issue was created.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, leaders received an update on the County's Five-Year Plan to Address Homelessness, which covered a period between 2022 through 2027.

According to statistics provided by the San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services Division, there has been a 42% reduction in unsheltered homelessness since 2022.

"SLO County is making real progress because our staff, service providers, and community and

city partners are working together to expand housing and strengthen prevention and outreach

services,” said Jimmy Paulding, San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor and Board Chair. "This is a direct result of our collaborative efforts to reduce drug addiction and fight the opioid crisis and address homelessness by expanding supportive housing, mental health services, and drug and alcohol treatment."

The County also said as it has passed the halfway point of it's five-year plan, it is on track to meet or exceed all of its stated goals, including the top-line objective of reducing homelessness by 50%.

"The reason this plan is working is because we have been working to build out our affordable housing and the report from our staff showed that we're really starting to meet those numbers, which is great," said Paulding. "We're also providing the interim and permanent supportive housing."

The County reports a number of both interim and permanent housing units have been built over the two-plus years since the Five-Year Plan was implemented, especially in the past year, including 316 affordable housing units, 63 permanent supportive housing beds and 16 interim shelter beds.

The County reported between 2023 and 2025, 556 affordable housing units have been added, an amount that is more than halfway toward the overall goal of creating 1,667 affordable units by 2027.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

