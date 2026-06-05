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Santa Barbara Foresters open the season on Saturday

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Bill Pintard is ready to begin his 32nd season with the Foresters
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Published 11:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - 'Stir it up!

Santa Barbara's Boys of Summer are ready for the first pitch of the season.

The Santa Barbara Foresters host Phillippines Baseball on Saturday, June 6th at 4:30 p.m.

All of the Foresters home games will be played at Santa Barbara High School.

Manager Bill Pintard is entering his 32nd season with the Foresters leading his team to all 10 of their record National Baseball Congress World Series titles.

College players from around the country makeup the team that also includes some local high school players to start the season.

For more information on the team visit their website www.sbforesters.org

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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