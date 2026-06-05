Fans Watch Austrian Soccer Team Practice at UCSB Prior to the FIFA World Cup 

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The highest level of soccer in the world is here for the Fifa World Cup in Los Angeles this month, and to see the best of the best from Austria was quite the kick for fans at UC Santa Barbara's Harder stadium.

Free tickets were distributed to the Goleta community and soccer teams in the area.

Marlee Ybarra plays with the Central Coast Academy, "I was like 'oh my gosh I actually get to watch this I actually get to come here.'"

Youth players were told to focus on the skill level and commitment.

Willie Sims is the Central Coast Academy soccer coach. He said, "I want them to understand how they train, the behavior and how serious they are every training session."

Ybarra is a goal keeper and said, "I will be watching how they connect with their back line their communications."

Some of the fans may also see these players again.

Patrick McNutt is UCSB student who said, "I am actually going to see the World Cup in LA to see the US team and it is cool to see the Austria team practice in my back yard."

For one Goleta resident, her parents from Austria were visiting at just the right time.

Alina Kleemaier is a soccer fan with her mom and dad in the stands, she was "very excited. First time to see the team playing even in Austria. They haven't been in a football game it is the first time to see the national team play."

Another Austrian working here Sophie Sappert said "when I heard the Austria team is coming I had to do anything to get here that is a dream living in the same city as my home team is staying that's awesome."

One of the most exciting time for these fans was after the workout and it certainly created a memory and the players came to the fence line to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

One of the players said the field conditions were at a competitive level.

Florian Grillitsch said, "not use to this type of grass but we have to get used to it because the stadiums for the World Cup has this type of grass. We will adapt to it."

This world class connection scores on many levels.

The CEO of Visit Santa Barbara Kathy Janega-Dykes said, "there aren't that many small communities in the country that are hosting two teams. yet Santa Barbara is. "

For UCSB Athletic Director Kelly Barsky this is another way for the campus and the extended community to connect. "To have team Austria willing to train right in front of us and to celebrate Santa Barbara and Goleta internationally is what sport can do it's what sport can do, it can unifies people."

After walking the field with the coaches and players, UCSB Chancellor Dennis Assanis said, "the association with team Austria is only going to help us because we always want to be great and show how UC Santa Barbara is academics and athletics. We want to show it and share it with the world."

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