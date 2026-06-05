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Local Forecast

Cloudy weekend, warmer next week

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be slightly below average, mostly in the upper 60s, this weekend.

The marine layer is deepening and minimal clearing is expected for the coast locally and across SoCal.

Temperatures warm up Monday.

A modest warming trend is possible through late next week into the upper 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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