Nipomo High School graduation ceremony celebrates its Class of 2026

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - Nipomo High School celebrated the Class of 2026 during its graduation ceremony held Friday night in the school's athletic stadium.

The 75-minute event took place under ideal weather conditions and featured just under 200 seniors who were all dressed in cardinal-colored caps and gowns.

Friday's ceremony marked the 22nd graduation for the Lucia Mar Unified School District school that opened in 2002.

Longtime principal John Denno began the ceremony by exclaiming the event wasn't just a celebration of the graduates, but also the parents, family and friends.

"By celebrating these students this evening, we are also honoring each of you, the families and friends who raised them," said Denno. "Long before they entered our classrooms, you were teaching them life's most impactful lessons, shaping the incredible candidates we graduate tonight.

He also remarked the occasion was also a night to recognize all of Nipomo area elementary, middle and high school educators.

"Tonight we celebrate a journey that started thirteen years ago in kindergarten classrooms. Many shared the playgrounds of one of our community’s three elementary schools. Most were together at our one middle school. And all of you shared your Titan P.R.I.D.E. spirit at NHS!Tonight is a celebration for all of Nipomo!"

Denno later announced this year's group of graduates was among the strongest academic achieving classes in the history of the school. He listed a number of significant accomplishments the class earned, including:

Over 68% completed a Career Technical Education Pathway, equipping themselves with prerequisite skills for the high-paying careers that drive our regional economy.

Over 72% earned the 'Prepared' designation for College and Career Readiness by the State of California.

And your academic performance earned Nipomo High School, California Distinguished School recognition!

"As a school, we are driven by a singular mission: to ensure each student is Equipped for Career, Educated for College, and Empowered for Community. And Class of 2026—you didn't just meet that standard, you shattered it," said Denno. "Class of 2026, thank you for accepting the challenge. You have shown all of us what is possible when there is an unwavering belief in your potential!"

Students said the class had a strong bond, especially since many of them had grown up together in the small, but growing town.

"I think we're definitely a very like tight knit class where we're definitely like everyone's friends with each other," said graduate Addisyn Tejada. "It was just such a great experience. I feel like we're definitely one of the most upbeat classes. We're like a family. I feel like we're always like one big community and family together, and everyone's just so close to each other."

"It's really exciting," said graduate Griffin Groshart. "Looking back at the past four years, it was just such a privilege, and I've been able to grow up with a lot of these people. It's just such a privilege to have grown up with them and grow in unison. We really group together. We show leadership. We show respect and we're determined."