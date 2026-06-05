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Historic game for Cal Poly ends in lopsided loss at Super Regional opener

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Kordic hit his 10th home run on the year for Mustangs
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Published 6:39 pm

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KEYT) - Cal Poly did not make a good first impression in their first ever NCAA Super Regional appearance.

The Mustangs lost 12-2 to #16 West Virginia in the first game of this best-of-three series.

Game 2 is Saturday at 9.a.m. Pacific Time.

Mustangs ace Griffin Naess served up a 3-run first inning home run to Sean Smith.

Cal Poly pulled within 3-1 in the fourth inning on a solo blast by Dylan Kordic, his 10th home run on the season.

But the Mountaineers delighted the home crowd in the bottom of the fourth with a grand slam courtesy of Tyrus Hall who ended up with 5 RBI.

Naess allowed 8 runs, all earned, in just 3 2/3 innings.

Cal Poly scored their only other run on an RBI single from Alejandro Garza in the 7th inning. For Garza it gave him 50 RBI on the season.

The Mustangs had 9 hits but they were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

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Mike Klan

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