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One dead after car falls over side of Willow Springs Trail

SBCFD
By
today at 6:24 pm
Published 6:34 pm

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire crews found one person dead after a car fell 200 feet over the side of Willow Springs Trail just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The single car went over the side of Highway 166 and San Luis, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Maria Fire personnel all helped the SBCFD find the deceased.

An extensive search is ongoing for additional passengers in the car, and Highway 166 is currently reduced to one open lane, according to the SBCFD.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or to avoid the area if possible for the safety of both them and emergency crews on scene, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and more updates will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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