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Santa Barbara - South County

Special Wedding Date Brings Lovers to the Santa Barbara Courthouse

Santa Barbara has special weddings at the courthouse today on the Palindrome day 6/26/26.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara has special weddings at the courthouse today on the Palindrome day 6/26/26.
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Published 11:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Other than Valentine's Day, a Palindrome Day may be one of the most popular days to get married.

The date is the same, forward and back. In a special announcement the county has put out a message to those ready to have a ceremony that:

NO appointment needed for wedding ceremonies on Palindrome Day (6/26/26) this Friday in Santa Barbara! Ceremonies will be performed by County Board of Supervisors.

The courthouse is one of the most popular places on the Central Coast for a wedding.

It is a National Historic Landmark and visited by thousands of people each month.

A special area is set aside for weddings and other spaces can be reserved for a fee, especially if your wedding requires chairs.

County Supervisors Roy Lee, Laura Capps and Joan Hartmann will be on hand to help with the weddings.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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