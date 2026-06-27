National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences inducts Jeff Martin into Silver Circle

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KEYT) The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Pacific Southwest Region, inducted Jeff Martin into the Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle is a prestigious honor roll that recognizes individuals who began their television careers at least 25 years ago and those who have contributed to their community and the NATAS PSW chapter.

Martin plays a central role in the Unity Telethon, Old Spanish Days, public service announcements and more.

"It took a lot of people in my life to remind me, like Jeff this is a big deal, it is a really big deal, so it is finally sinking in, like wow, wow, and then when you look back at your video and your own history you're like didn't we just start doing this and here we are," said Martin."

Martin credits his mother for inspiring him to pursue his television career.

He grew up in Montana where he turned his childhood closet into a broadcast studio.

At 17 he told people at a TV station in Missoula that they needed to hire him and they did.

His next stop was an NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City.

For the past 42 years KEYT-TV has been his television home.

Kenny Loggins said he crossed paths with Jeff in 1986 when the Loggins created the Unity Telethon.

"Back then Jeff was just a skinny kid pushing buttons in a production truck, now he produces the whole live TV event, and we have worked together on many live performances over the years, along with my friend Mike McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Clint Black, Brad Paisley, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, so many more," said Loggins, "the thing that stands out the most for me is that, like myself, Jeff has a deep sense of care and commitment to the community in every project he touches."

The recognition does not mean Martin is retiring, he is still going strong behind the scenes.

Congratulations Jeff.