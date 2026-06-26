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Foresters drop second game in a row

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Foresters are 15-3 on the season
By
New
Published 11:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It took 18 games but the Santa Barbara Foresters have dropped two games in a row.

The San Diego Waves scored three runs in the eighth inning and pulled out an 8-6 victory.

The Foresters had their 11-game win streak ended on Thursday by the San Luis Obispo Blues 3-1.

Santa Barara is 15-3 on the season and host the Menlo Park Legends on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School.

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Mike Klan

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