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Local Forecast

Windy Saturday, tracking a cool & cloudy weekend

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:56 pm
Published 3:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Winds will increase out of the northwest nearing 20 mph for most of our region by Saturday afternoon.

A wind advisory will be in effect Friday and Saturday nights for the Gaviota coast.

A cold front is bringing winds, cooler air, and increasing clouds to our region for the weekend.

Another low pressure system out of the north will keep us below average on Monday and into the first days of July.

Temperatures are not expected to rise back to near normal until the 4th of July weekend.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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