Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Wave of heat begins Thursday, feeling like summer this weekend

By
today at 5:59 am
Published 5:30 am

Happy Thursday! We begin the morning with quickly rising temperatures and fast clearing skies. By 10am a heat Advisory goes into effect for all coastal areas. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and low 90s with peak heating around 2pm. Use caution when working outdoors and keep up with hydration. Check on the elderly and keep an eye on young children. Marine waters are still in the mid to upper 50s, this is a great option to beat the heat.

The peak of the high pressure ridge appears Friday. This is the first 90 degrees day for most of us this season. Avoid outdoor exposure if possible and hydrate. Look before you lock your cars, it only takes 10 or so minutes for triple digit readings to appear inside. Winds may be breezy at times, very slight fire risk. Overnight we get some relief into the 50s and low 60s.

We cool slightly Saturday and Sunday, but only a few degrees. The forecast will hold with 80s through St. Patricks day and possibly into spring break. The First Alert Weather team will closely monitor Heat Alerts and fire risk next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
local forecast
top stories
Video
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.