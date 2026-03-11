Diesel Drivers Paying the Most at the Pump

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Semis, work trucks, sprinter vans and some cars and suv that use diesel are paying the most at the pumps this week.

Diesel drivers filling up at the 76 on Winchester Canyon and other stations are noticing the difference.

"I honestly i haven't fulled up in the last week and it has exploded even in the last yes but we use diesel for machines, our work trucs so building how it is going to affect building in the area everywhere is going to be astounding," said Justin Resch of Terra Firma Drilling out of Carpineria and Ventura.

Some trucks are too big to go the front side of the station so they come the diesel pump back.

Some drivers have prepaid cards but they are still noticing diesel is the highest priced fuel.

But for heavy equipment, like farm trucks, it is more fuel efficient.

"Diesel fluctuates as does gas and right now we are little more expensive, diesel also give this truck about 30-40 percent more economy than unleaded will, so a mile per mile," said Tom Jones of Atascadero, " That is why big trucks still use it a lot more torque and I can pull a lot more so diesel is still a better value if you do heavy things with the truck."

Nationwide it has jumped 28 percent since the start of the conflict in Iran.

Joshua Pinedo said driving is part of his job, so he has been watching the uptick.

"Diesel has pretty much doubled its price in the last three weeks," said Pinedo.

AAA is keeping tracks and report the average for a gallon of diesel is $6.15 in California.

Most firetrucks and ships use diesel, too.

Your news Channel will have more on diesel prices tonight on the news.