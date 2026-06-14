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Santa Barbara Foresters stage walk-off win against Academy Barons

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San Marcos alum Mason Crang pitched 2 innings in the victory
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Published 10:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Luke Cornelison (Arkansas) delivered a game-winning, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 6-5 victory over the Academy Barons.

UCSB pitcher AJ Krodel fired four scoreless innings in his first start of the summer for the Foresters who improved to 6-1 on the year.

Krodel struck out 8 batters and allowed just two hits.

Santa Barbara hosts the San Diego Bombers at 2 p.m. at Eddie Mathews Field at Santa Barbara High School.

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Mike Klan

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