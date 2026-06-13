Skip to Content
Animals

Island Packers’ Whale Watchers spot Blue Whales

Screenshot
Island Packers contributed
Screenshot
By
New
Published 7:58 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT)  Whale watchers on board Island Packers cruises have been spotted blue whales.

Blue whale sightings have happened near Santa Cruz island.

Whale watching cruises depart form the Ventura Harbor at 10 a.m. and return around 4 p.m.

The cruises also include a visit into the Painted Cave on Santa Cruz.

It is one of the largest sea caves in the world.

For more information visit https://www.islandpackers.com

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.