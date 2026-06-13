Skip to Content
Money and Business

Cookie Plug Hosts Grand Opening in Oxnard

New Cookie Plug Opens in Oxnard
By
Published 6:42 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) A ribbon cutting took place for a new Cookie Plug.

This new Cookie Plug is now open at the Rose Shopping Center in Oxnard.

People lined up for Grand Opening giveaways. The line went out the door and around the corner. The business offered some good deals including a buy 4 get 8 free for the opening.

Their best sellers include Purple Haze, Firecracker and Pink Elephant. They also have a variety of Keto Cookies for sale including Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Putter Chocolate Chip.

Customers can order in-person or online for pickup or delivery.

For more information and future deals check out https://cookieplug.com

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.