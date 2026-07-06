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Cottage Health Launches Women’s Health Center in Santa Barbara

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Updated
today at 6:59 pm
Published 1:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Cottage Health is expanding its focus on women’s health through a new Center for Women’s Health in Santa Barbara.

The center brings together a wide range of services under one coordinated model.

It's designed to support women through every stage of life from preventive care and wellness visits to more specialized medical needs.

Dr. Varner, a family physician and healthcare leader, will serve as Medical Director of the center. She joined Cottage Health in 2024 and has helped oversee the growth of primary care services throughout the region.

The focus of the new approach is to make healthcare easier to navigate by improving coordination between providers and expanding access to care within one connected system.

As demand for women’s healthcare continues to grow, Cottage Health is working to create a more seamless experience for patients seeking support, treatment and preventive services.

The story explores Cottage Health’s vision for women’s healthcare and what the new center could mean for women and families across Santa Barbara County.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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