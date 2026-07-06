Excitement Mounts for Fiesta Carnival and Pancake Breakfast in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After some off and on years, the carnival for Old Spanish Days will take place at The Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara on Canon Perdido Street.

The staff says the back field will be full of rides, entertainment and food including the talented performers from area dance studios.

It will take place August 6th - 9th from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Traditional rides, including a ferris wheel, will be operating.

The event also brings back the traditional Saturday morning pancake breakfast prior to the Children's Parade which takes place on Cabrillo Blvd at 10 a.m. on August 8. The Club will cook up the pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee inside the gym.

The parade will draw thousands of people and the combination of the pancake breakfast and the kids parade has rich history in the town.

For years it was held in Alameda Park on Fiesta Saturday with the parade on State Street.

That was run by the Kiwanis for 65 years until 2016 and attended by thousands.

This year's pancake breakfast will come at no charge and only donations to the Club will be accepted.

The facility has been around since 1938 and is serving kids year round with after school and summer activities such as music, sports, arts, homework and education assistance and good citizenship training.

To support the Downtown Club’s fundraising, visit: www.boysandgirlssb.org/donate

To learn more about The Club of Santa Barbara, visit: www.boysandgirlssb.org

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