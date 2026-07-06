Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta inspires next generation during Santa Barbara visit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Civil rights icon and labor leader Dolores Huerta brought a message of hope, activism and community to Santa Barbara on Monday as she visited TV Santa Barbara to record a special interview for the program Sueños to Success.

At 96 years old, Huerta continues to advocate for social justice, voting rights and workers' rights more than six decades after co-founding the United Farm Workers.

The visit gave community members, students and educators the opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the country's most influential activists.

"She has made a really big impact on the Brown community," said recent UCSB graduate Alondra Vasquez. "Seeing the stuff that I learned in elementary school be brought to light in college, especially with all the controversy that's been going on and being in a predominantly white community, just seeing her here also meant a lot to me."

During the conversation with UCSB sociology professor Victor Rios, Huerta reflected on her lifelong commitment to organizing and serving others.

"The work that we do is never for legacy or for attention," Huerta said. "It's always to help other people and make life better for other people."

The interview explored Huerta's decades of activism, the challenges communities continue to face today and the importance of encouraging young people to stay civically engaged.

"Right now it's a tough time to be Black or Brown because of how people treat us here," Rios said. "But we're here to let them know you belong here. Powerful people like Dolores will show up to let you know that sí se puede."

UCSB education professor Rebeca Mireles-Rios said one of Huerta's messages particularly resonated with the audience.

"She talked about the butterflies that we might get when we have to speak up, stand up, protest or march," Mireles-Rios said. "But how taking that action makes those butterflies go away."

When asked what accomplishment she is most proud of, Huerta pointed to helping secure legalization for millions of immigrants through the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

"I like to think about how many people were helped," Huerta said. "I'd have to say the biggest one was the amnesty bill because that's the one that covered more people and more people got legal status."

As she reflected on her legacy, Huerta said she hopes people remember what can be accomplished when communities unite.

"I hope that people will remember the things that people were able to accomplish by coming together, using people power, using voting power, electing good representation and continuing to organize," she said. "The strongest democratic tool that we have, of course, is voting."

For many in attendance, Huerta's message came at a meaningful time.

"We're learning to move on with our lives right now. We just finished college, so her words are really empowering," said UCSB graduate Ashley Gutierrez.

Huerta also reflected on the phrase she helped make famous: Sí, se puede.

"It means not only, 'Yes, we can,'" she said. "It means, 'Yes, I can.' It means, 'Yes, you can.' And then, of course, it means, 'Yes, we can.'"

Even after decades of activism, Huerta said meaningful change begins with ordinary people choosing to get involved in their communities.