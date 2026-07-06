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Local Forecast

Heat advisory Tuesday, tracking 90-100° temperatures

KEYT
By
Published 3:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A heat advisory begins Tuesday for 90-100 degree temperatures possible for inland portions of our 3 county region.

Near the coast I'm tracking 70s and 80s through Friday.

A wind advisory is also in effect Tuesday night for the Gaviota coast.

Winds will be mostly offshore or weakly onshore through mid week.

Heat relief arrives over the weekend as high pressure shifts away, and tropical clouds may move in from the southeast.

Another round of heat is possible next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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