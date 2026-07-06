SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Bars with big screen TV's aren't the only places to find World Cup fans.

The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara is showing the match between team USA and Belgium, too.

And it is free.

The historic theater is making some money by selling drinks, popcorn and candy.

But folks may be hard pressed to find Belgium fans.

It seems everyone is dressed in red, white and blue.

"Every time I come here I just love how big it is how many people actually come and support it is just a cool screen so," said Sutter Munizich.

He often comes with friends and family and even watched the U.S. match verse Ghana at the Arlington Theatre during the World Cup in 2010.

Many fans said they have been thinking about the match and red card controversy.

"Initially when the red card was given I thought it was not right, it wasn't an actual red card I thought the ref was biased, but then when I heard Trump overturned it I thought that is just not the way the game should be played I don't think world leaders should get involved with that," said former soccer player Lucy Speier," and I think now that he as done that there might be some bias toward us moving forward."

"I am pretty sure that the red card was wrong i don't think he deserved the red card and I would argue that literally no one in the world has the ahtletic abilility while they are falling to purposely crack someones ankle like that, looks bad, was not intentionally and in my humble opinion did not deserve a red card and in regards to the controversy I would really like to think and do think that Trumps intentions were excellent but I also think that he may not have understood and that it is sadly not understood how it would be perceived," said soccer enthusiast David Bruemmer," which unfortunately for the United States team and the United States of America may have an unintended consequence, right, and so when I look at this effect I think it is pretty safe to say we shouldn't have world leaders getting involved in sports, it is just not appropriate."

Some locals with Belgium roots said they are cheering on both teams at home.

But the Public Market and bars and restaurants are packed with people who like to watch World Cup with a crowd.

Your News Channel will have more fan reaction to the match tonight on the news.