Juno The Klepto Kat celebrates “Kleptoversary”

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Cat lovers may have seen viral videos of Juno The Klepto Kat.

Juno's social media fame stems from finding things and bringing them home for her two legged friends.

She has followers around the world and international media outlets have done stories about Juno, too.

Now's the time for an update.

Juno The Klepto Kat is celebrating her 7th "Kleptoversary" in June.

Juno started collected at age 4 and she is now 11 years young.

Connie Brocato- Geston has a special place in her Carpinteria backyard for all the items Juno has collected over the years.

She has found toys, hats, gloves and a safety vest that had been tossed in a neighbor's trash bin.

She has even created a work of art out of some of the most colorful items.

Brocato-Geston track her comings and goings with cameras near the patio pet door.

"As of today, with what she brought home today we are at 2,562 things since 2019, and so far, for this year she has collected 218, so, she is a keeper," said Brocato-Geston

The neighbors know where to go if they are missing something.

She returned gardening gloves to a neighbor who saw Juno carry them away.

And speaking of gardening, the family has an amazing garden grown from cuttings Juno has brought home.

"Recently, I have taken a wagon around the neighborhood and asked if it belongs to them."

Juno is now teaching a new kitten named Tilly her "Klepto" ways.

"She has brought me a lot of joy, she has brought me a lot of gifts, she has brought so much stuff home, I don't know what to do with it," said Brocato-Geston.

They have given some items away to The Humane Society and they have made donations on Juno's behalf.