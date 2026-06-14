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Local Forecast

Last week of Spring ahead, Monday June 15th forecast

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Published 4:00 pm

Beautiful mid June weather continues across the region with most coastal areas seeing sunshine by the early afternoon. Highs ranged from the 60's and 70's along the coast and mid to upper 80's farther inland. Look for more fog for the overnight and it could thicken up enough in some areas to produce dense fog and or some patchy drizzle. For Monday, we should see a similar pattern to what we enjoyed this weekend. Beaches will likely top out in the upper 60's and 70's depending on how fast the fog clears. Inland areas will warm back in to the 80's and even lower 90's. Wind should not be a problem with just the usual afternoon onshore flow pushing in westerly breezes through the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a moderate to strong heat wave is still lingering to our north with many areas across Northern California, Oregon and Washington seeing heat advisories and warnings for all areas except the immediate coastline. To our south, a very steady southerly flow is bringing moisture up in to the deserts of California and Arizona. This is placing us in the middle with a steady onshore flow keeping the hot conditions just above our northern areas. A slight warm up is expected for some of our inland areas through about Tuesday before a broad area of low pressure break down the heat wave to our north and brings cooler weather to our north. For the coastal areas, look for minor day to day temperature changes and the usual day to day marine layer pattern of ebb and flow. As the onshore flow returns for Northern California, we might see some breezy northerly winds which should thin the marine layer a bit for the second half of the work week.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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