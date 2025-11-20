Judge Dismisses Felony Case Against Ashlee Buzzard

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Today, a Lompoc judge has dismissed a felony case against Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard, one day after she appeared in court on her felony charge of false imprisonment.

Buzzard was charged with false imprisonment after reports she refused to let a man named Tyler Brewer from leaving her Vandenberg Village home. In a conversation with your News Channel, Brewer claimed she became agitated when he mentioned a location along a three-day drive Ashlee took with Melodee across several states.

A recording showed in court today proves this was not true.

A judge dropped the charges after a recording taken by Ashlee on the day of Nov. 16th did not reflect Brewer's side of the story that same day. An audio recording showed no locations were mentioned, there was no change in demeanor, even Ashlee opening the door for Brewer to leave her home.

While the judge acknowledged not wanting to make light of anxiety disorders, which Brewer is known to have, his story does not match the accurate depiction of what happened that day as show in the recording.

More details to come.