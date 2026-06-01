Large Blob of Oil Comes Ashore on Several South Coast Beaches

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - An unusual amount of oil, believed to be from a natural seep, ruined the ideal beach weekend for many people.

On Saturday, a significant amount was washing up at Butterfly Beach in Montecito. There were also reports at Hammonds to the south and nearby at Miramar Beach.

The Miramar Hotel also posted a sign for its guests to be aware of the excessive oil and tar in the water.

Sunday there was a report of a similar impact down the coast in the direction of the currents, with oil coming on the sand at Santa Claus Beach.

At the same time the non-profit, Heal the Ocean, set up a drone to take pictures of the oily mass which was clearly in the near shore waters.

Many people avoided the ways but the sand also had oil impacts that created a gooy situation.

Natural seeps are not unusual but large ones coming ashore is a messy situation for beach visitors, it is also unhealthy to the coastal environment.

Experts say a couple of weeks ago there was a large oil release from the offshore natural seep to the west of Isla Vista. That coated Sands and Coal Oil Point beaches.

Wind and wave data shows the currents went out and down the coast and now they have turned back to the shore.

The targets areas were Butterfly Beach across from the dormant Biltmore hotel and to the south near Carpinteria.

It's unknown if any marine life has been impacted.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

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