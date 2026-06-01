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Local Forecast

Cooler Tuesday, coastal clouds to start June

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:32 pm
Published 3:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with strong onshore winds and a marine layer pattern.

Morning clouds are expected across most beach areas this week.

Warming is likely Thursday thanks to high pressure returning into our region but temperatures will be dependent on the strength of the coastal cloud coverage.

Temperatures will return to average over the weekend.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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