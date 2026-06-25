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Local Forecast

Tracking a warm Thursday evening, cooling weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:12 am
Published 4:25 am

Marine clouds hover over all beaches Thursday morning. We begin clearing closer to noon and a bright evening is ahead. Temperatures rise to summer-like heat. Many beaches will hold into the 70s while 80s and 90s are expected inland. Winds will be breezy at the beaches but die off closer to dinner.

We begin a stark cooling trend Friday into the weekend. Many areas will have dense marine clouds to start before a slow clearing pattern arrives. Highs fall 3-5 degrees at the beaches and cool 8-10 degrees inland. Enjoy!

Many areas drop below average by Sunday. Minimal day to day differences are expected other than some strong winds. Some strongest gusts are projected Saturday as a small front crosses over the area. We will end the month below average.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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