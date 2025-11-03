Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives provide update on Melodee Buzzard travel route

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives provided a new map and photo in their search for Melodee Buzzard.

SBCSO detectives began investigating Melodee and her mother, Ashlee, on Oct. 14 at their Lompoc residence after a prolonged absence from school.

Investigators only got to speak with Ashlee, who had no verifiable explanation for Melodee's absence from school and remains uncooperative in confirming Melodee's location or her well-being, according to the SBCSO.

Detectives confirmed Ashlee left California on Oct. 7 in a white 2024 Chevy Malibu bearing a California license plate, according to the SBCSO.

Detectives also believe Ashlee and Melodee travelled as far as Nebraska and had a return that included Kansas, according to the SBCSO.

Investigators also believe a New York license plate that Ashlee began using Oct. 8 did not belong to the car or Ashlee and that the false or switched plate was for avoiding detection, according to the SBCSO.

Ashlee later returned the Malibu to its rental agency in Lompoc with its original California license plate, according to the SBCSO.

Detectives now confirm that Melodee was last seen via video surveillance on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border on a return route, and law enforcement is now trying to fill gaps in the timeline, according to the SBCSO.

Law enforcement agencies in Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California are all reaching out to members of their communities for further details on the case, according to the SBCSO.

Investigators believe the Malibu traveled through the following areas on or around Oct. 9:

Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

The following map shows the route of the car's stops on Oct. 9 and 10, and SBCSO detectives encourage communities to share relevant information or check surveillance:

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Investigators also shared surveillance images from the Lompoc rental car dealership on Oct. 7, with both Ashlee and Melodee wearing wigs in the photos, according to the SBCSO.

Melodee is described as a 9-year-old girl, standing four feet, six inches tall, 60 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to the SBCSO.

Detectives will continue providing updates as they become available, and those with information on Melodee's whereabouts are asked to contact the SBCSO detective line, the anonymous tip line, and visit its website.