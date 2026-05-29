Cal Poly is a hit in Los Angeles Regional opener

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly, winners of the 2026 Big West Championship and regular-season co-champions, defeated Virginia Tech by a final score of 6-2 to open the Los Angeles regional of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship, Friday night at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The Mustangs improve to 37-22 overall and will advance in the bracket to face Saint Mary’s on Saturday, May 30 at 6 p.m. PT. The Hokies drop to 30-25 overall and will face No. 1 national seed and host UCLA on Saturday.

Cal Poly starter Griffin Naess improved to 8-4 on the season, going 7.0 innings allowing five hits and three walks for two runs, one earned, and compiled nine strikeouts. Closer Nick Bonn tossed the final 1.1 innings and earned a program-record 16th save on the year.

Mustang center fielder Casey Murray Jr. went 4-for-5 with two RBI and one run. Left fielder Dante Vachini went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Catcher Ryan Tayman and second baseman Jake Downing each recorded two hits and scored one run. Designated hitter Cam Hoiland had one RBI and two runs.

Cal Poly got off to a 2-0 start in the top of the second inning with RBIs from Gavin Spiridonoff and Vachini. The Hokies responded in the bottom of the frame with a run, but the Mustangs pushed back with one run an inning from the third through sixth frames.

In the third inning Hoiland hit a home run over the left field wall. In the fourth inning, Murray Jr. hit an RBI single to plate Tayman. In the fifth inning, Alejandro Garza plated Vachini on a ground out. Murray Jr. knocked in another run in the sixth inning.

Virginia Tech closed the gap to four runs, 6-2, with one run in the seventh to account for the final score of the game.

With two Hokie runners on in the eighth inning, the Mustangs gave the ball to Bonn to retire the next four out of five batters in order and end the game.

(Article courtesy of Big West).