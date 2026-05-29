Maybe It Was The Roses celebrates the music of the Grateful Dead in Ventura this weekend

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Maybe It Was The Roses” music festival kicked off in Ventura on a sunny Friday afternoon by the beach.

Jax Plays Dead featuring Santa Barbara's Jackson Gillies opened the 3-day tribute to the Grateful Dead and the late Bob Weir.

Weir died in January at the age of 78.

Fans of all ages and from all over are already enjoying it..

The musicians are playing outside on a main stage and in the Top of the Harbor Ballroom at Crowne Plaza hotel in Ventura.

Promoter Laina Cohn calls Ventura home.

“I wanted to do something right here in my backyard, I have done stuff all over the country but being in my backyard and having people come to Ventura is just the most special thing ever," said Cohn.

Singer Kanika Moore of Charleston, South Carolina, took the stage with Jax Plays Dead.

“There is nothing but positive energy here, " said Moore, "There’s so many things going on in the world right now, we need those little nuggets to have a good time.”

Special Guest Don Was is also taking part in the music festival.

Other featured artists also include Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, No Simple Highway and Ventura All Stars.

There is an indoor Shakedown Street for shoppers that includes photography by Jay Blackesberg and Joshua Hitchens, and Grateful Dead inspired art and clothing.

Weekend and single day tickets are available at https://www.goldenroadfestival.com