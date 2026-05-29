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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Search Continues For Missing Guadalupe Teen Dayra Garcia Cruz

KEYT News
By
today at 11:28 am
Published 11:42 am

GUDALAUPE, Calif. (KEYT) – The public is asked to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Dayra Garcia Cruz of Guadalupe who has been missing since earlier this month.

According to the Guadalupe Police Department, the teen was reported missing on May 10 and investigators have been actively looking to confirm her whereabouts.

Dayra's father reached out to Your News Channel with the image used for this article and shared that she had left for Santa Maria from her Guadalupe home on the day of her reported disappearance earlier this month.

If you see Dayra or know where she might be, you are asked to report your information to the Guadalupe Police Department at 805-343-2112.

You can also report whatever information you have while remaining anonymous the local police agency added when contacted by Your News Channel about its search for Dayra.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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