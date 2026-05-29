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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday

KEYT
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today at 11:49 am
Published 11:58 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, a 37-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for possession of child pornography following an extended investigation connected to an online tip.

On May 28, detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested the 37-year-old in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after an investigation revealed he was in possession of illicit material involving minors stated a press release Friday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to child pornography added the local police agency.

Anyone with information about related crimes involving the exploitation of children is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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