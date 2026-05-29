Ventura Steer Wrestler Tucker Allen Competes at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo as Defending World Champ

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Tucker Allen is no stranger to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, but this year, the Ventura steer wrestler is competing for the first time ever as the defending world champion.

Last December, the Nordhoff High School graduate captured his first ever world title at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas to cap off an incredible run over the 10-long event.

"It's pretty surreal," said Allen. "It's a blessing honestly to have that title by your name. I know a lot of guys that rodeo their whole careers and never get the opportunity to do it. I've only made 2 NFRs and I guess I got one so far, so at the end of the day, if it ends now, I've had a good career."

At 26-years-old, Allen is hoping for a long career competing in the sport he has been part of since he was 14-years-old while growing up in Ventura County.

"I love Ventura and the Ojai area down there. It's kind of a hidden gem. A lot of people don't realize it's pretty cowboy. Ventura has a big ranching history and I think we have some of the best cowboys in the world. People just don't realize that. You think of Ventura as a beach city, but behind those hills on the beach is nothing but cattle."

This week, Allen returns close to home taking part in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in an arena he knows quite well.

"I grew up high school rodeoing here," said Allen. "I have so many family and friends from all up and down the Central Coast. We come here every year and it's kind of like a spot where we get to hang out, get to spend time here. The committee is outstanding and the best hospitality I think in the country. They just they treat us like family here. I've been to a lot of rodeos, but being on the Central Coast is kind of the funnest place to be."

Just hours after competing in the Music City Rodeo in Nashville on Thursday night where he finished in first place in the average, Allen was inside the Santa Maria Elks Event Center taking part in the Friday morning slack competition.

He will also participate in Santa Maria on Saturday night and is looking to add a victory to add to his growing resume of impressive victories and accomplishment.

"I ran my steer and might have won some money, but if I didn't I'm set up good for my second steer," said Allen. "My second steer will be here Saturday night and get to compete there. It's on the two-head average on who wins this rodeo, so if I can do another good run, I should get a good average check and hopefully get a round check in the second round."

Allen compeThe Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held May 27-31 at the Elks Event Center, located just off of Santa Maria Way on the east side of Highway 101.

For more information about the rodeo, or to purchase tickets, visit elksrec.com

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