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Warming for the weekend, tracking northerly offshore winds

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Published 5:05 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Friday is looking to be a cool start to the day but drying as midday approaches. Sunshine will peak through and temperatures will warm, perfect for an outside lunch today!

Winds will start off with onshore winds, keeping the marine layer stubborn for some micro climates, but will quickly shift to offshore northerly winds for the weekend. As temperatures warm, winds will be the main focus for the wind prone areas, however, no wind alerts are currently in place.

Saturday will start the warming and drying trend well into next week, with Sunday and Monday looking to be the warmest days of the week. Temperatures will reach into the 80s and some low 90s, resulting in above seasonal average temperatures for this time of year.

Through the weekend, the coastal areas can expect early morning marine layer that will dissipate rather quickly into the day and temperatures warm up. A ridge of high pressure is building into the Central Coast and will continue to stay put well into next week, keeping temperatures on the warmer side, just in time for the new month. It will definitely start to feel like summer.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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