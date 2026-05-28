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Rollover collusion temporarily shut down railroad tracks near Refugio State Beach

GOLETA OVERTURN 1
PIOSBCFireInfo
PIOSBCFireInfo
GOLETA OVERTURN TRUCK
PIOSBCFireInfo
PIOSBCFireInfo
By
Updated
today at 9:44 pm
Published 9:34 pm

GOLETA,Calif. (KEYT)-An overturned truck temporarily shut down railroad tracks near Refugio State Beach Thursday night.

The crash happened along southbound Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach Road around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say the truck overturned and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

The tracks were temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down and use caution, especially with wet weather expected and slick road conditions possible.

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