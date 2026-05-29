Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Celebrates 25 Years by Inspiring the Next Generation of Ocean Stewards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — As Santa Barbara Channelkeeper marks its 25th anniversary, the environmental nonprofit is celebrating not only its past achievements but also investing in the future through hands-on education programs for local students.

On Friday, sixth graders from Harding Elementary School traded their classrooms for kayaks at West Beach in Santa Barbara as part of Channelkeeper's Sea and Shore Explorers program.

The students paddled through the Santa Barbara Channel, learned basic kayaking skills, observed local wildlife, and gained firsthand experience with marine science and environmental stewardship.

The program is designed to teach young people about marine ecosystems, water quality, and the importance of protecting the region's waterways and coastal habitats.

According to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Executive Director Ted Morton, the experience often introduces students to activities they may have never tried before.

"When we first did the pilot program, we learned that 75% of the students who participated had never been in a kayak before," Morton said. "To be at that level on the water, we hope it provides them with an interest in continuing to pursue being out in the environment and learning a little bit more about why it's important to protect these waters."

The educational outing comes as Channelkeeper launches a year-long celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Founded as a program of the Environmental Defense Center in 1999 before becoming an independent nonprofit in 2001, Channelkeeper has spent the last quarter-century working to protect the Santa Barbara Channel and local watersheds through science, advocacy, education, and community engagement.

Over the years, the organization has helped improve water quality, reduce pollution, advocate for stronger environmental protections, and mobilize thousands of volunteers for coastal cleanup efforts.

Morton said programs like Sea and Shore Explorers are a key part of Channelkeeper's mission because they help build a connection between young people and the environment.

As the organization looks ahead to its next 25 years, Channelkeeper plans to continue focusing on clean water initiatives, climate resilience, environmental education, and community science programs.

For the students at West Beach, the day offered more than just a chance to paddle a kayak. It provided a firsthand look at the natural resources in their backyard — and why protecting them matters.