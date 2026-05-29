Spacewoman” Documentary Spotlights NASA Trailblazer Eileen Collins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — A new documentary chronicling the life and career of pioneering astronaut Eileen Collins is landing in theaters this week, with screenings in both Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

"Spacewoman" follows Collins' journey from a working-class childhood in upstate New York to becoming the first woman to pilot and command a U.S. space shuttle.

The film features rare archival footage, personal interviews, and an in-depth look at Collins' groundbreaking career at NASA. It also explores the risks and sacrifices of human spaceflight, including her role leading the first shuttle mission after the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

In addition to highlighting her professional achievements, the documentary examines the impact that a career in space exploration had on Collins' family and personal life.

News Channel reporter Mina Wahab spoke with both Collins and the film's director ahead of the documentary's release.

Collins said seeing her life story documented on screen has been a unique experience.

"Well, it is a little bit humbling, I would say," Collins said. "I never imagined anyone would be making a film out of my life. But the film actually does cover my childhood all through my time in the Air Force, as well as the astronaut selection and training and then the four missions that I flew."

Despite the film's focus on her accomplishments, Collins said she views the documentary as a story about something larger than herself.

"I don't really think it's about me," she said. "I think it's about the mission."

Collins broke barriers throughout her career, becoming the first woman to pilot a space shuttle in 1995 aboard STS-63 and later the first woman to command a shuttle mission in 1999. Her achievements helped pave the way for future generations of women in aviation and space exploration.

"Spacewoman" opens in theaters Friday and will be available on digital platforms beginning June 2.

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