Isla Vista Holds Community Yard Sale to Divert Items from the Landfill

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you're looking for some good deals on furniture, clothing and kitchen items, Isla Vista is the place for you tomorrow.

The town is having a community wide yard sale.

For the town packed with year round residents and college students, this is year four and it has this has been a successful idea to keep tons of waste from piling up on the streets or going to the landfill.

In the past the end of the school year meant a messy move out for students leaving their Isla Vista apartments and homes. They took what the could and left the rest.

The waste was often a health and safety hazard. The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has taken the lead on organizing the community wide yard sale with an on line map to the addresses participating and some of the items that will be for sale.

Jenna Norton is the IVCSD Public Works and Sustainability Director. She says, "it also gives folks a chance to get rid of items before them move out in June because that is typically when students leases end and it can be a very chaotic hectic time it also creates a lot of waste and disruption in our community."

Jack Buschow is ready to sell. "I have a bunch of clothes and books. I have lived in the same place for four years which I am lucky to do and so I have not had a lot of incentive at the end of each year to get rid of things. So now I have accumulated things from thriftopia I need to let some of it go ."

For those who don't have a yard, the community center parking lot will have spaces for sellers. Anything that doesn't sell can still be donated for an event the district parking lot and it will be sold coming up in late June.

Other items left out will be picked up by a Marborg Industries crew that's on duty daily for two weeks during the move out to make sure large piles of leftovers are picked up and not piling up.

UC Santa Barbara is also collecting some items that can be reused by new students in September.

The annual GIVE sale at Embarcadero Hall will not take place but the IVCSD will have a sale in its parking lot with quality reusable items that come in from the move out week.

For more information and a map go to: Isla Vista Community Services District

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